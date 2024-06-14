Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Statement On RSF Attack On El-Fashir

press release

Khartoum — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued a statement Friday on the attack launched by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against El-Fashir. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency publishes the original text of the statement:

General Command of the Armed Forces Press release

Friday, 14th June 2024

As a new show challenging the most recent call and resolution of the United Nations Security Council to stop the attack and end the siege of El-Fasher, the Daglo terrorist militia this morning renewed its attack on the city. With the grace of Allah and His blessing, the armed forces and the joint forces aborted the attack and inflicted huge losses on this leading to the death and injury of hundreds, including their leader Ali Yagoub who was killed in the failed attack. Our forces also destroyed and captured dozens of combat vehicles from the rebels who fled from the battlefield.

Our prayers for heaven and eternity for our glorious martyrs and speedy recovery to those wounded.

Victory from Allah is near

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces