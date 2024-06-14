Sudan: The Official Translation of the Text of Foreign Ministry Press Statement

14 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
press release

The Republic of The Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of Spokesperson and Media Directorate Press Statement

Before the ink dries on the UN Security Council's resolution, yesterday, Thursday, June 13th 2024, that demands the RSF Militia to halt its siege of El-Fashir city, immediately stop the fighting and escalation in and around the city, the terrorist militia launched a major attack on the South East of the City at dawn today, Friday, June 14th heavily shelling residential areas. The Sudanese Armed Forces and Joint Forces repelled the aggressors and drove them away.

This is a typical treacherous behavior of the Militia in flouting resolutions of international institutions, being a rogue group that disregards established international norms and laws.

The international community, therefore, ought to treat it as a terrorist group that threatens regional and international security.

Issued on Friday 14th June 2024

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.