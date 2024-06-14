Tunis, June 14 — Temperatures will rise on Saturday, June 15. Highs will be between 38 and 43 degrees, except in the extreme north-west and Cap Bon, as well as on the south-east coast, where they will be between 40 and 44 degrees, according to a monitoring bulletin published on Friday by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) on the occasion of the Aid Al Adha.

The wind will blow from the south in the north and centre and from the east in the south, relatively strong near the coast and moderate inland.

Sunday, June 16

The weather will be partly cloudy in most areas, with dense clouds over the western highlands in the afternoon.

The wind will be easterly and light in the north and centre, and moderate to strong in the south in the afternoon with local sand devils.

Temperatures will drop. Maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 32 degrees in the north, coastal regions and higher altitudes, and between 36 and 40 degrees inland, except in the extreme south where they will be between 40 and 44 degrees.

Monday, June 17

The weather will be partly cloudy with possible local thunderstorm cells with some rain in the afternoon over the Centre-West. Winds will be light in the south-east and moderate across the country, becoming relatively stronger in the afternoon on the east and south coasts.

Temperatures will rise slightly. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees on the coast and between 36 and 42 degrees inland, locally reaching 21 degrees in the southwest and far south with the onset of siroccos.

Tuesday, June 18

The sky will be generally cloudy, becoming dense in the afternoon over the north-west and central highlands.

Winds will be from the south in the north and centre and from the east in the south, light to moderate in most areas.

The weather will be hot, with temperatures rising sharply from 33 to 37 degrees near the east coast and from 40 to 44 degrees in the rest of the country, reaching 47 degrees locally in the north-west and extreme south-west, with the onset of siroccos.