Rwanda: Final List - Kagame, Habineza, Mpayimana to Vie for Presidency

14 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Incumbent President Paul Kagame, Frank Habineza, and Philippe Mpayimana are the only candidates to run for President in the July polls, according to a final list published by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), on June 14.

Kagame is the flag-bearer of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi); Habineza is the Chairperson of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR); while Mpayimana is an independent candidate.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Habineza, Mpayimana meet requirements to run for President - NEC

The results are the same as the provisional list that NEC published on June 6, which showed that only the three candidates met the requirements to contest for the supreme position in the country's leadership.

Six presidential aspirants fell short of the requirements.

ALSO READ: 2024 Elections: Rwanda's nine presidential aspirants at a glance

According to NEC, aspirants whose files had missing documents, had from June 7 to June 13 to complete them, before the publication of the final list.

Overall, according to the law governing elections, documents that aspirants could submit within the provided for period include a birth certificate confirming that the candidate is of Rwandan nationality of origin issued by a competent authority, his or her declaration confirming that the candidate does not have any other nationality or has relinquished any other nationality he or she previously held, a copy of criminal record issued within the previous six months by competent national authority, and an asset declaration certificate issued if the candidate is among those subject to asset declaration.

As a special requirement, independent aspirants had to provide a list of voters supporting his or her candidacy and containing a minimum of 600 voters registered on the voters' register, including at least 12 persons in each district, and registered on the voters' register of the district of issuance of their national identity cards.

The list of those voters must indicate full names as indicated in the national identity card, the number of his or her national identity card and place of issue, place of residence, and his or her signature or fingerprint.

Apart from Mpayimana, other independent aspirants (six) did not meet that requirement as of June 6.

NEC indicated that aspirants could not fulfil that requirement after May 30, which was the deadline for submitting candidatures.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.