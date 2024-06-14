Tunisia: Faouzi Benzarti New Head Coach of Tunisia's National Soccer Team (Ftf)

Tunis, July 14 — The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced on Friday the appointment of Faouzi Benzarti as head coach of the Tunisian national soccer team from the beginning of July, with Imed Ben Younes as his assistant.

Montassar Louhichi and Anis Boussaidi had served as caretaker coaches following the team's elimination in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Côte d'Ivoire 2023+1) and the parting of the ways with coach Jalel Kadri.

It was also decided to appoint Skander Kasri as the head of the national technical management team from the beginning of July.