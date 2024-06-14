Tunisia: Faouzi Benzarti New Head Coach of Tunisia's National Soccer Team (Ftf)

14 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, July 14 — The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced on Friday the appointment of Faouzi Benzarti as head coach of the Tunisian national soccer team from the beginning of July, with Imed Ben Younes as his assistant.

Montassar Louhichi and Anis Boussaidi had served as caretaker coaches following the team's elimination in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Côte d'Ivoire 2023+1) and the parting of the ways with coach Jalel Kadri.

It was also decided to appoint Skander Kasri as the head of the national technical management team from the beginning of July.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.