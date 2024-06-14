Uganda: It Might Take Kampala 32 Years to Get Rid of Potholes - KCCA's Luyimbazi

The Deputy Executive Director of Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), Eng David Luyimbazi, has said that with the current rate of funds allocated for road construction, it would take 32 years for Kampala to eliminate potholes.

Luyimbazi revealed that the authority receives a budget of about Shs64-70 billion annually, allowing for only 10km of road construction per year.

He said that with 320km in need of reconstruction, it would take 32 years to complete the task at the current funding rate.

"Now, with the unit cost of construction of Shs6-Shs7 billion for every kilometre, that is about 10km we can do every year," he said.

"Now, if we have 320km that you have to reconstruct, you need 32 years to fix those roads, that is the situation we are talking to."

"So when you ask us to take away the potholes, and you don't look at the financing we have and we can only progress at 10Kms every year, and we need 32 years, you can now understand the dilemma we are in," said Luyimbazi.

Luyimbazi made the remarks while appearing before the Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), to answer queries regarding the state of roads in Kampala.

Luyimbazi said the financial constraints faced by KCCA in addressing the issue of potholes have become synonymous with the city.

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka also acknowledged the funding challenges, noting the substantial budget needed to address the road infrastructure issues in Kampala.

"Those are pertinent questions that bother us too. Nobody wants to be known by a negative name," she said.

"Our budget hasn't met the need of dealing with the potholes in the City. We have been given a promise because money isn't money until it is given that in the next financial year, there is a substantial budget allotted to us and some of these things are going to be addressed."

She observed that without an improved budget, there is little the authority can do to address the current road infrastructure situation.