South Africa: Panyaza Lesufi Re-Elected As Gauteng Premier

Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected as the Gauteng Premier for the seventh administration.

Lesufi was elected unopposed during a Special House Sitting on Friday at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature at the Selborne Hall in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature held its first sitting since the General Elections last month.

Former Arts and Culture MEC in Gauteng, Marakane Mosupyoe, was elected Speaker of the Legislature unopposed.

Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Dunstan Mlambo presided over the swearing-in of new members of the Legislature.

"The people of the province have spoken and we have heard them. We've been asked to work together... We've been asked to combine our ideas for a better Gauteng, to combine our ideas, we will do, together (sic)," Lesufi vowed.

He told the Legislature that he accepted the Premiership with "deep humility" before declaring that "no one will be left behind" in this new administration.

"Our task from today is to build a better Gauteng. Our task from now on is to make Gauteng attractive for all families, all forms of investment, for workers, youth and students and attractive for sporting and cultural events."

He also highlighted the importance of the safety of women and children in the province.

"Our mandate is simple: crime and lawlessness, your time is up. Our mandate is simple: municipalities play your part, we will play our part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our mandate is simple: Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra township, Sethokga hostel, Makause informal settlement, we are ready to make you beautiful again."

The Premier expressed his appreciation to all the political parties in the House and urged them to make the government of unity a reality.

"My sincerest appreciation to the officials and staff of the Gauteng provincial government and former leaders and members of this legislature.

"I am nothing without the ANC and our alliance partners. The movement of the people, by the people. Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of change, an instrument of liberation."

"Failure is not an option but success is compulsory. Less talk, more work. Let us grow Gauteng together," Lesufi said.