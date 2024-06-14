South Africa: Limpopo Legislature Elects First Female Premier

History has been made in Limpopo where Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has been elected as the new Premier - the first woman to hold the position in the province.

Ramathuba was elected during a sitting of the seventh Limpopo Legislature in Lebowakgomo on Friday.

She takes over the reins from outgoing Premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, who held the post during the fifth and sixth administration terms.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker are also women. Makoma Makhurupetje was elected unopposed as the new Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature, and Tebogo Mamorobela was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

In her acceptance speech, Ramathuba said she was humbled and grateful to accept the responsibility entrusted to her as the Premier of "this great province".

The newly appointed Premier committed the new administration to inclusivity and access to quality basic services.

"I am deeply honoured for the opportunity to lead Limpopo towards a future of progress, prosperity and unity. I am recommitting the new administration to inclusivity, [and] access to qualify basic services," Ramathuba said.

She also called on the Executives to carry out their duties with diligence.

"I call upon the members of this Legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence and dedication, ensuring that the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens," the new Premier said.

She acknowledged the exemplary leadership of the outgoing Premier, saying his stewardship has steered Limpopo through the challenges of the past two administrations.

Ramathuba's election came as a number of provinces held their first sittings of their respective Legislatures on Friday.

In Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu was elected as the new Premier, taking over from Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who took office in 2018.

In his acceptance speech, Ndlovu said he was grateful for the opportunity given to him.

"I am committed to upholding and building upon the legacy that the previous premiers have left for us. We are continuing with the journey which was started by Premier Matthews Phosa up until Premier Refilwe. Premier, you have done your part," Ndlovu said.

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as Premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term and MaQueen Joyce Letsoha-Mathae was elected Premier for Free State.

Meanwhile, Alan Winde was re-elected as the Western Cape Premier during a sitting of the Western Cape Parliament on Thursday.