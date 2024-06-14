Ethiopia: Peace Agreement With the Remaining GPDM, BPLM Rebel Groups Successfully Concluded: Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Govt

14 June 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Benishangul-Gumuz regional government has formally declared the "successful conclusion" of peace agreements with the remaining elements of the Gumuz People's Democratic Movement (GPDM) and the Benishangul People's Liberation Movement (BPLM). These groups previously maintained an active military presence within the region.

In an official statement, Ashadli Hassan, President of the Benishangul-Gumuz region, acknowledged the positive impact of prior peace initiatives on regional stability. However, he emphasized the continued presence of certain GPDM and BPLM factions.

The President elaborated, stating, "These groups have now chosen to embrace a peaceful path forward, ensuring the safety and security of all our citizens."

Ashadli outlined the government's commitment to "resolving ideological differences through open communication channels." This approach, he explained, aims to address the root causes of conflict and foster a foundation for enduring peace, development, and progress.

Emphasizing the benefits of sustainable peace over armed conflict, Hassan stated, "Our citizens require an environment conducive to development. We extend a warm welcome to any remaining rebel groups willing to participate in this peace process."

The recent agreement represents a significant step forward, following a series of peace deals signed between the regional government and various rebel groups.

Notably, in December 2022, the regional government entered into a peace agreement with the Gumuz People's Democratic Movement (GPDM), with the stated goal of resolving their differences "through dialogue."

In October 2022, the regional government further solidified its commitment to peace by signing a peace accord with the Benishangul People's Liberation Movement (BPLM) in Khartoum, Sudan.

Following the successful conclusion of these agreements, the Benishangul-Gumuz regional government announced the peaceful surrender of armed members of the GPDM in the Mandura district of the Metekel Zone.

