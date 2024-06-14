Kenya: DPP Closes Arguments in 2018 Sharon Otieno Murder Case Against Obado

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has closed its arguments in the 2018 Sharpon Otieno murder case against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

This is after the prosecution presented 42 witnesses in the case where he is charged together with his two former assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

It further told trial Judge Cecilia Githua that it will not call more witnesses after the investigating officer gave his evidence.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were charged with the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

he was found murdered and his body dumped in a forest in Uriri.

She had 7-month old unborn baby.

The defense Counsels led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi told the court that they need more time to file their written submissions to enable a decision to be made on whether the accused have a case to answer and subsequently put on their own defense.

The Judge directed the matter be mentioned virtually on June 20 for directions.

