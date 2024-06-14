Kenya: DPP Closes Arguments in 2018 Sharon Otieno Murder Case Against Obado

14 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has closed its arguments in the 2018 Sharpon Otieno murder case against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

This is after the prosecution presented 42 witnesses in the case where he is charged together with his two former assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

It further told trial Judge Cecilia Githua that it will not call more witnesses after the investigating officer gave his evidence.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were charged with the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

he was found murdered and his body dumped in a forest in Uriri.

She had 7-month old unborn baby.

The defense Counsels led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi told the court that they need more time to file their written submissions to enable a decision to be made on whether the accused have a case to answer and subsequently put on their own defense.

The Judge directed the matter be mentioned virtually on June 20 for directions.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.