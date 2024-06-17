Kenya Airways to Lead IATA's SAF Registry

Kenya Airways has been selected as the sole African airline to lead the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Registry, a key milestone for Nairobi based carrier.

The move follows Kenya Airways' earlier trials in October where it used SAF on a long-haul flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam.

This pilot flight was the first in Africa to test SAF, generating crucial data to inform policies, regulations, and industry best practices.

By playing a crucial role in the development of the registry, KQ significantly boosts confidence in SAF as a viable solution for reducing aviation's environmental impact," said Kenya Airways Group managing director Allan Kilavuka.

SAF is projected to provide up to 65 percent of the carbon mitigation needed for the aviation industry to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The SAF registry, set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, will allow airlines globally to purchase SAF and claim its environmental benefits for regulatory compliance, regardless of production location.

"SAF is key to aviation's decarbonisation," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. "Airlines are eager to use SAF, and the SAF Registry will meet the critical needs of all stakeholders, aiding the global effort to scale up SAF production."

Governments require a trusted system to track SAF quality and quantities. "Producers need to account for deliveries accurately, corporate customers must transparently report their Scope 3 emissions, and airlines need assurance they can claim SAF's environmental benefits," Walsh added.

The registry's pilot phase is supported by 17 national airlines, including IAG, six national authorities, OEMs like Airbus, Boeing, and GE Aerospace, and fuel producer World Energy.

These collaborations ensure compliance with civil aviation regulations such as ICAO's CORSIA scheme and the EU ETS, and transparency in emissions reductions.

Focused on compliance, transparency, and collaboration, the SAF registry aims to accelerate SAF adoption and pave the way for a more sustainable aviation industry.