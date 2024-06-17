Zimbabwe: Redefined Concert Lives Up to Billing

SUPREME! This aptly sums up the much-hyped "Redefined Concert" held at the Harare International Conference Centre last Saturday.

The well-attended gig, which can easily pass as the show of the month, lived up to its billing.

Fans got real value for their money as the four acts of the night -- Jah Prayzah, Master H, Feli Nandi and Winky D -- delivered a majestic act, set to remain etched in the minds of many in attendance.

The night belonged to Felistas Chipendo (Feli Nandi), who gave a vintage show.

The lady of the moment appeared on stage with a 19-piece band, reminding showbiz watchers that Zimbabwe still has musicians who do not want to short change fans.

Feli has been evolving with each passing day.

The diva, who doubles as a fashion designer, belted out sing-along tracks such as "Mubayei", "Mufudzi Wemombe" and "Unotyei", sending fans into delirium.

Her choreography was superb, while the overall stage communication made her task easier.

The former Mhodzi Tribe backing vocalist and dancer also showcased her versatility when she played congas with finesse. To say her act was awesome would be an understatement. Maybe magical is the right word that aptly sums up her performance.

Zimdancehall sensation, Hillary "Master H" Marufu, delivered a scintillating act.

As exuding confidence as ever, Master H lived up to his promise as he delivered a flawless act.

The Murehwa-bred lad, who started his music journey in 2016 in Chitungwiza, is now reaping the rewards for his consistency and hard work. Buoyed by a rich catalogue of songs, he had the crowd on their feet as he belted out club bangers such as "Nawanaden", "Dhanzi" and "Zviri Mumoyo", leaving the highly appreciative crowd in awe. Superstar Jah Prayzah, who turns 37 on July 4, was at his usual best.

The passionate performer, who hardly disappoints on such big occasions, was also the crowd's favourite as he churned out party songs.

His playlist, which comprised "Goto", "Muchinjiko" and "Chiremerera" among others, left fans clamouring for more.

Winky D was the closing act of the night.

Elsewhere, Dubai-bound Suluman Chimbetu bade farewell to his fans in style, when he staged a solo out gig at Foot Nest, housed at LongCheng Plaza, last Friday.

As expected, Suluman spiced up his playlist with the late Simon Chimbetu's composition.

He finished his show in the early hours of Saturday as the crooner played like a possessed man.

Not to be outdone was Agga Nyabinde who had a good day at the office at Cresta Jameson in Harare. The versatile guitarist, who was recently appointed National Arts Council of Zimbabwe communications and marketing manager, still has fans in his heart.

"I might have a new post at NACZ but I won't quit music because it's my way of life.

"My father taught me the trade and I will always do my best to make him happy wherever he is," said Nyabinde.