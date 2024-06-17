South Africa: From the Archives - Counter Contemplation - What the Legacy of the June 16 Soweto Uprising Means Today

16 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

The 48th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto uprising allows us to contemplate its larger meaning - through the eyes of some of those who were there back then.

When we look back at an event and recognise it as a pivotal moment, an inflection point in a nation's history, beyond weighing what it has meant also raises a second question: Would things have turned out differently if the event in question had gone some other way?

For example, what would the shape of modern history have been like if 19-year-old student Gavrilo Princip had been a poor shot and failed to assassinate the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, while on a royal visit to Sarajevo?

There might never have been that grave Balkan crisis between Serbia and Austro-Hungary; quite possibly no World War 1 as nations followed each other into hostilities, and, if not that war, then most likely no World War 2.

Our world would likely have been immeasurably different with the continuation of all those European empires and their dominance around the globe - that is, unless you are one of those who believe in the implacable economic machinery of history.

Or consider American and world history if Confederate General Robert E Lee's final gamble at the Battle of Gettysburg - with...

Ed's note: This story was first published on 14 June 2021.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.