Kenya: History Is Made! - Kenya Qualifies for U17 World Cup for First Time Ever

Junior Starlets striker Marion Serenge celebrates after scoring the first goal against Burundi.

Nairobi — The Harambee Junior Starlets have become the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, after thrashing Burundi 2-0 on the day and 5-0 on aggregate to progress for the U-17 showpiece to be staged in the Dominican Republic in October.

First half goals from Marion Serenge and Valerie Nekesa gave the Kenyan girls a healthy win on Sunday afternoon at the Ulinzi Sports Complex as they made history, flying their way to the World Cup without conceding a single goal.

Infront of a fully packed Ulinzi Complex in Lang'ata, the Kenyan girls ensured a few chapters of Kenyan football history would have their names on it.

By halftime, the job was all but done for the Junior Starlets. They led 2-0 on the afternoon and 5-0 on aggregate, and there was surely no way the Burundians would come off the cage they had been chained in by the hungry, determined Kenyan girls.

Starlets show intent from the word go

As early as the first minute, Starlets had already shown Burundi a glimpse of what to expect in the coming 90 minutes.

Lornah Faith had picked up the ball from the edge of the box with some crisp control, took a step with her first touch and then fired a left-footed belter at goal, but the effort went off target by a whisker.

The girls came close in the 16th minute when Susan Akoth was sent through on goal by a brilliant defense splitting pass, but her effort flew straight to the keeper's palms.

A minute later though, the story was different. Goalkeeper Clairia Nshimirimana collided with two of her defenders as she went for the ball and Serenege benefited, picking the loose ball and slapping it into an empty net.

It was 2-0 six minutes later, Nekesa getting her first goal of the qualifiers when she pickpocketed a Burundian defender of the ball from distance, drove into the box before shooting low past the keeper.

Healthy lead after 23 minutes

A 2-0 scoreline after 23 minutes, a rapturous home crowd and some beautiful football to top it up, was a dream for the Starlets.

They played with more confidence and panache on and off the ball, and the full to capacity Ulinzi Sports Complex enjoyed every bit of it.

Burundi struggled to create any danger for Starlets, and the closest they came, when Rahay Roy Nzoyikorera broke through on goal, was easily dealt with by a precise tackle from Kimberly Akinyi.

Burundians come back stronger in second half

In the second half, understandably so, the Burundians came back with some vigour as they tried to restore some respect in the scoreline. They attacked more, but the no nonsense backline, marshalled by skipper Elizabeth Ochaka ensured they couldn't get even a goal back.

They had a chance when impressive midfielder Esperance Habonimana struck a shot from distance, but it flew way over the bar.

Starlets could have added a third and completely drowned off the Burundians with quarter of an hour to go when substitute Mitchelle Waithera was sent through by the brilliant Akoth, but her effort with the keeper off her line went marginally wide.

Despite some increased pressure and more forays upfront, the home girls maintained their calm to see off the result and book a place in history.