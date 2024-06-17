South Africa: Cosatu Calls On GNU to Do More for Youth

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) pays homage to the youth of 1976, who by taking to the streets energised the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime and sparked a chain of events that ultimately led to the dawn of democracy.

Once again, this year's Youth Day finds us at a crossroad. Disappointingly, young people still face a myriad challenges 48 years later. The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 is shockingly high at 60%. The school drop-out rate is not any better; out of 100 pupils that start Grade 1, it is estimated that only 40 will sit for the National Senior Certificate. And of the 40, only 12 will qualify for further studies.

As the government of national unity (GNU) takes shape, COSATU calls for the inclusion of young blood in Cabinet, as it is young people who will bring fresh ideas and focus to the challenges that are bedevilling their peers.

According to Statistics SA, a young person's chances of securing a job are drastically improved if they possess a tertiary qualification. It is therefore crucial that the problems at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) are resolved speedily. The days of students wondering where their next meal will come from because their monthly allowance has not been paid, must become a thing of the past. Equally, students shouldn't have to worry about being evicted from their places of residence because once again NSFAS has failed to their landlords. We support the recent appointment of the NSFAS administrator and look forward to a reformed, efficient student funder.

COSATU calls for the expansion of the Presidential Employment Programme to accommodate at least 2 million participants to help address the high unemployment rate. The GNU should similarly roll out the ANC's commitment to establishing a National Youth Service under the South African National Defence Force.

The private sector must also come to the party and offer employment opportunities via internships and artisan programmes. This will ensure young people attain skills, kickstart their careers, are less dependent on their families and social grants. An added benefit is young people who are gainfully employed are less likely to be involved in criminal activities. The private sector-led Youth Employment Service (YES) makes it easier for companies to employ young people. Companies that do not have the administrative capacity to set up their own internship programmes should enquire about the YES programme.

The GNU must prioritise investing in the basic education system by providing basic infrastructure and getting rid of mud classes and pit latrines. South Africans cannot bear to hear of yet another child who fell into a pit latrine. The daily struggle of children who are forced to swim across rivers to get to school must become a distant bad memory, in particular children living on farms and in villages. Measures to ensure children can read for meaning must be implemented with speed. This will go a long way towards improving outcomes for the National Senior Certificate. Attempts to improve the matric pass rate must be strengthened and aim to start much earlier than in the last year of school.

Expanding access to TVET Colleges must be drastically increased. The SETAs must work towards providing relevant skills for the economy.

Lastly the departments of Social Development and Health must investigate interventions to address substance and drug addiction levels in youth.