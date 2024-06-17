Sudan: UN Officials Hope New Resolution 'Will Alleviate Suffering in North Darfur Capital'

New York / El Fasher — UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his deep concern about the continued fighting in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, and throughout Sudan, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire to protect vital infrastructure and alleviate the suffering of civilians. Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, expressed his hope that the Security Council resolution will alleviate the suffering of civilians in the city, stressing the need to protect civilians and allow aid to reach them, "and for the fighting to stop now."

In his press briefing yesterday, following the UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution No. 2736 on Thursday, which calls for an immediate cessation of fighting and a halt to the escalation in El Fasher and its environs, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that stopping the escalation may constitute the first step towards finding a sustainable solution to the conflict, warning that "the intensity of the conflict hinders the delivery of aid".

Griffiths, warned that the humanitarian nightmare in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, is worsening by the hour. In post on X (formerly Twitter), he said he hopes the Security Council resolution adopted yesterday will ease the suffering of civilians in the city. Griffiths stressed that they must be protected, aid must be able to reach them.

In his briefing, UN spokesperson Haq also highlights that the World Food Program in Sudan has stressed the urgent need to deliver food to those in need before the rains prevent access to remote areas."

The UN agency reported that a convoy carrying aid for about 160 people crossed into Darfur this week, coming from Chad. It is the third convoy to enter the country through El Tina border crossing during the past two months, and this assistance is directed to central, East and West Darfur.