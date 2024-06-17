Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Aligned Apostolic Sects Claim Attacks From Mthwakazi Militants

ZANU PF affiliated apostolic sects are reportedly under intense attack from Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists, who are on a violent swoop in Bulawayo, and other parts of Matabeleland, targeting sacred shrines allegedly to rid sites of dangerous weapons.

Commentators say white garment churches are traditional support bases for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu PF party, and their victimisation could be interpreted as retribution for sympathising with the "oppressor."

In a statement, Mapositori for Economic Development (ED) condemned the militant party's crackdown which it describes as infringement on the right to free worship.

"The Vapositori and MaZion for ED and the National Judicial Council ofnVapositori are jointly condemning the recent unjust treatment of Vapositori and MaZion shrines in Bulawayo by the MRP.

"We have noted the recent incidents that have happened in Bulawayo, especially in Cowdray Park where MRP took the law into their own hands and pretended to carry out a clean-up campaign, yet they were targeting vapostori and MaZion worshippers in open spaces and refusing them their constitutional right of freedom of religion and worshipping," read the statement.

MRP has been on a clean-up trail in the second biggest city targeting apostolic shrines allegedly to remove dangerous weapons used in perpetrating criminal acts.

According to the party, there have been shocking discoveries of weapons at various worship sites. They allege the weapons are used by the apostolic members to commit violent crimes.

Mapositori for ED said the systematic clampdown on its members bordered on discrimination and tribalism by the MRP.

"We strongly warn the MRP to refrain from taking the law into their hands because the MRP is not the government or the Bulawayo City Council (BCC).

"We do not condone racial discrimination and tribalism. Only the government of Zimbabwe and the BCC have the right to exercise due procedures and processes when dealing with the open space churches and believers.

"Our Vapositori and MaZion believers are abiding by health requirements with the assistance of environmental health technicians in building ablution facilities at their shrines and places of worship.

"MRP and other offenders should refrain from such acts of disunity and abuse of fellow citizens," further read the statement.

By time of publishing, it could not be established whether assailants have been reported to police or whether there have been any arrests related to the violent clashes.

Efforts to get comment from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and MRP president Mqondisi Moyo were fruitless.