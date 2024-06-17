Uganda: Property Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Rubanda's Muko Market

Several property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed after fire gutted businesses at Muko Market area in Murukoro village in Muko sub-county for Rubanda district.

The fire started at around 4:00am affecting bars, retail stores, casino gaming establishments and salons.

Living Natumanya, eye witnesses says that as he was heading to work, he noticed that there was some small fire flames coming out of a house but he never minded.

Later he saw the fir flames increasing which forced him to wake up the neighbors in order for them not to get burnt from inside their houses.

"I came back and alerted people that were sleeping so that they don't get burnt from inside," Namanya says.

Veleriano Turyamureba one of the traders that lost property says that at around 4:00am he heard noise coming from outside and on getting out, he found the house had already been gutted by fire.

Turyamureba adds that this is the first time when such incident has happened.

"By the time I came, I found the house had already been gutted by fire. As a mechanic that is where I was keeping my operating tools and everything was razed down."

"I request government to intervein and give us a helping hand."

Kigezi police spokesperson, Elly Maate was not readily available for a comment.