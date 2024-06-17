Rwanda: Fans Celebrate Return to Refurbished Amahoro Stadium

Excitement was palpable as Rwandan football enthusiasts returned to the newly refurbished Amahoro Stadium which host the derby between two local fierce rivals APR FC vs Rayon Sports on Saturday, June 15.

The game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was the first to be played at the stadium since its closure in June 2022 when it underwent major facelift which saw its capacity increase to 45,000 seats up from the initial 25,000.

A number of fans who spoke to Times Sport shared their feelings about returning to the ultra-modern facility and here is what it means for them.

Jeanette Uwamahoro, devoted Rayon supporter

Walking into the new Amahoro Stadium was an emotional moment. The atmosphere was electric, and the stadium looks fantastic. It's more than just a venue; it's a symbol of our love for the game.

Eric Nshimiye, football enthusiast

I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. The expanded seating and modern facility make a huge difference. It's a proud moment for Rwandan football.

Agnes Mukantwari, football enthusiast

This is not just about football; it's about community and progress. The new Amahoro Stadium shows how far we have come as a country, and it brings people together in a way that nothing else can.

Jean de Dieu Murenzi, APR supporter

Being back to Amahoro is a dream come true. The new look of the stadium is impressive, and it feels like we're part of something much bigger now. It's an incredible upgrade.

Diane Uwimbabazi, football enthusiast

The energy in the stadium was unbelievable. It's such a boost for us, fans, and the players too. Having a world-class facility like this motivates everyone to perform at their best.

John Mugabo, Kiyovu SC fan

I'm thrilled about the new Amahoro Stadium. It's a win for all Rwandans, not just for the big clubs. It sets a new standard for sports facilities in our country and shows that we can host major international events.

Charles Nkuriza Kakooza, Gasogi United proprietor To me, this infrastructure is one of the best, actually it is the wonder I've ever seen in Rwanda. So, I am impressed, the pitch is very wonderful, everything, the setting, the pavilion, the front, everything is according to plan and the technology is cutting-edge. so, the only question is, are we going to also produce the athletes who can give the value of this kind of infrastructure? That is my only question.