Rwanda Secures Rwf40bn for Forest Management in Kaduha-Gitwe Corridor

The governing board of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has approved $31 million (approximately Rwf40 billion) in funding for Rwanda. This investment aims to boost forest productivity, manage forests sustainably, restore and protect wetlands, and promote income-generating activities that support climate-resilient livelihoods.

The funding, which leverages nature-based solutions to combat climate change, is part of CIF's Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) investment program. Established in 2008, the CIF is a multilateral climate fund created to finance pilot projects in developing countries at the request of the G8 and G20.

It administers various programs to help nations mitigate climate change impacts and transition to low-carbon economies.

ALSO READ: Depletion of forest resources at 9.6 percent

The $370 million NPC investment program supports the development of nature-based solutions in low- and middle-income countries, including small island developing states, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America.

It funds initiatives that address the interdependence of land use, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and livelihood improvements for rural communities and Indigenous peoples. Currently, one region and seven countries are part of this program.

Rwanda will receive $31 million to tackle systemic challenges affecting vulnerable populations in the Kaduha-Gitwe corridor, according to the Rwanda Green Fund.

"This will improve land, forest, and wetland management and reduce climate risk for the Kaduha-Gitwe corridor," according to officials.

ALSO READ: Rwanda wants carbon emissions reduced by 40 percent by 2050

The Kaduha-Gitwe corridor includes five sectors in Nyamagabe District (Kaduha, Kibumbwe, Mbazi, Mugano, and Musange), three sectors in Ruhango District (Bweramana, Kinihira, and Kabagari), and two sectors in Nyanza (Nyagisozi and Cyabakamyi).

These areas are at high risk of landslides, with soil loss and erosion being major issues in Rwanda. Approximately 5,000 people (0.04% of the population) are affected by floods annually, while around 700,000 (6.3% of the population) face droughts each year.

The project prioritizes the restoration of degraded land and sustainable management of forests and wetlands. Smallholder farmers will adopt agroforestry and climate-smart agriculture.

Investments will also enhance the participation of women and youth in sustainable land management, climate-smart agriculture, and forestry-related decision-making forums. These projects aim to improve food and water security among the population.

ALSO READ: Rwanda ranks 6th in wildlife conservation in Africa

Additionally, the funding will support the launch of the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Bond, an innovative capital market structured bond to promote biodiversity, including endangered chimpanzees.

Parks that are home to wildlife like chimpanzees will be restored, and existing facilities in these parks will be enhanced. The project will also diversify livelihoods to reduce dependency on natural resources.

Both projects are implemented by the World Bank, with expected co-financing of up to $283 million.

"We are immensely proud that Rwanda has been selected for the CIF Nature, People, and Climate program. This achievement reflects the robust collaboration among our diverse stakeholders, including Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), government agencies, district authorities, civil society, and the private sector," a statement from the Ministry of Environment reads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry emphasised that this initiative promises to enhance climate adaptation and create sustainable economic opportunities while protecting Rwanda's rich biodiversity, ensuring a resilient and thriving future for all Rwandans.

Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO of the Climate Investment Funds, remarked, "Today, the Climate Investment Funds endorsed the very first investment plans as part of the Nature, People, and Climate program. Congratulations to the Dominican Republic and Rwanda for their impressive climate ambitions!

Again, we pioneer new approaches with our country partners, bridging the gap between mitigation and adaptation funding." Gbadegesin said, highlighting that these programs will bring co-benefits such as improved biodiversity and enhanced livelihoods, with a focus on vulnerable groups like Indigenous peoples and local communities.