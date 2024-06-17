South Africa: Senzo Mchunu Elected As Acting Minister of Agriculture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, as Acting Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development.

"The appointment, which takes effect immediately, follows the election by the National Assembly of Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza as Speaker of the National Assembly," the Presidency statement read.

On Friday, the newly elected Speaker of the seventh administration committed to ensure that Parliamentary debates are conducted within the rule of law, and in a fair manner.

Didiza took the seat of the Speaker during the first sitting of Parliament, held at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Didiza, who is an African National Congress member, received 284 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters' Veronica Mente, who received 49.

"I also commit that I will work with all the parties, led by their whips and representatives, to make sure that we conduct the business of this Parliament in a manner that indeed reflects the will of the people of South Africa," Didiza said.

The Democratic Alliance's Annelie Lotriet was elected Deputy Speaker after securing 273 votes.