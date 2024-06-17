Rwanda: How Republican Guard Secures Third Consecutive Title Victory

16 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Sam Ngendahimana

The Republican Guard (RG) team on Sunday, June 16, won their third straight RDF Liberation Cup competition after defeating Basic Military Training Center Nasho (BMTC Nasho) 3-0 in the 2024 final match held at Kigali Pelé Stadium .

The final match that attracted many spectators, was also attended by Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda and Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakah Muganga and other senior RDF officers.

A notable highlight of the match was the presence of the commandant of the Republican Guard, Major General Willy Rwagasana who was named in RG's starting lineup as the captain of the team which also featured President Paul Kagame's son, Ian Kagame.

The 3-0 final match enabled the Republican Guard (RG) team to be crowned the 2024 RDF Liberation Cup tournament Champions .

The New Times photographer Craish Bahizi took different pictures of the game and brought the highlights.

