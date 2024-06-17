South Africa: Western Cape Records First MPox Case - South African News Briefs - June 17, 2024

Since early May 2022, cases of mpox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries.

Western Cape Records First MPox Case

The Western Cape has recorded its first case of MPox, reports IOL. The Department of Health said that the latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven. The department said the latest confirmed case is a 39-year-old male patient who was admitted on May 28 at a private health facility in the Western Cape. His results were confirmed on June 13 following a test at a private laboratory. The department has noted that in all cases, patients are living with chronic illnesses such as HIV, which suggests a high probability of being immuno-compromised unless adherent to the prescribed treatment.

333 Children Shot in Western Cape This Year - Health Dept

Every year, around 200 children are killed in the Western Cape, reports News24. According to the provincial health department, a total of 333 children with firearm-related injuries were treated at public health facilities in the Western Cape between 1 January and 12 June. The department said that during the same time period, 58 children lost their lives due to gun-related incidents. Experts say that many of those are victims of the gunshots fired as part of gang violence playing out across the province. Hanover Park, Manenberg, Eerste River, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, and Nyanga are just some areas that have seen children caught in the crossfire. The department said that the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital had previously carried out a study at the hospital, which showed most children treated with gunshot wounds were "unintentional injuries", often as a result of being caught in the crossfire close to where they live.

Cameras Flood South African Cities, But Can They Stop Crime Wave?

South Africa's biggest metros are investing in additional CCTV and drone surveillance capacity in a bid to clamp down on crime, reports News24. The City of Cape Town has allocated R23 million for upgrading its CCTV network over the next three years and R7 million for purchasing drones and training operators over the next two years. Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Government, the City of Johannesburg, and the City of Tshwane have partnered with Vumacam, which has rapidly expanded its CCTV camera network in the province to over 7,000 public cameras. The city of eThekwini has also repaired its CCTV network and announced expansion plans. Crime expert and lecturer at Stellenbosch University Dr Guy Lamb said the value of CCTV systems extended beyond the volume of arrests they lead to, as surveillance systems also have a deterrent effect as people will be less likely to commit a crime if there is a chance it is being caught on camera and there will be a response.

