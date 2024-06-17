Kenya: Parliament Directs National Treasury to Appoint Debt Accounting Officer

17 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The National Treasury is soon set to appoint a debt accounting officer in order to improve the efficiency of the office in the management of public debt servicing expenditures.

Since January this year, the National Treasury has been looking to hire a new Public Debt Management Director General (DG) through the Public Service Commission.

"Arising from these consultative engagements, the Committee has made the following recommendation that, subject to Section 64(1) of the PFM Act, 2012, the National Treasury should within sixty (30) days, appoint the Head of the Public Debt Management Office," a Parliamentary Committee wrote.

The new Public Debt Management Director General will take over from Haron Sirima, who began his career at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as a graduate trainee in 1986 before rising through the ranks to become CBK Deputy Governor as well as Vice Chair of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Sirima is credited with designing and implementing public debt management reforms, including the preparation of the legal framework for public finance management at the Treasury.

His replacement comes at a time when Kenya is battling a high debt burden, which stands at Sh 10.3 trillion as of March 2024, as the government focuses on implementing various tax measures to raise more revenue to service the debt as well as development projects.

