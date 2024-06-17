Omdurman — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yasser Abdel-Rahman Hassan Al-Atta, affirmed that the Armed Forces have become better off, as their capabilities have developed exponentially compared to what they were at the beginning of the war.

This came when he was addressing officers and soldiers in the Omdurman Military Area, as part of his tour to the sites on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Excellency also inspected the military sites and outposts, offering congratulations on behalf of the TSC President and members.

His Excellency saluted the steadfastness of the people of El-Fashir and the Command of the Sixth Division and the Joint Forces. He also saluted the Commanders, led by the Chief of Staff, describing them as a citadel of glory.

His Excellency had reassured everyone of the armed forces' keenness to resolve the crimes of the rebel militia, pointing out that any incomplete solution negotiated without preserving rights is nothing but a postponement of the war.

He had congratulated the families of the martyrs on Eid Al-Adha, despite the bitterness of loss.

His Excellency also visited the wounded and injured, wishing them a speedy recovery. BH/BH