Sudan: Al-Atta Congratulates All Wounded and Injured, Hoping Them Return to Their Families in Full Health

16 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Omdurman — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Yasser Abdel-Rahman Hassan Al-Atta, affirmed that the Armed Forces have become better off, as their capabilities have developed exponentially compared to what they were at the beginning of the war.

This came when he was addressing officers and soldiers in the Omdurman Military Area, as part of his tour to the sites on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Excellency also inspected the military sites and outposts, offering congratulations on behalf of the TSC President and members.

His Excellency saluted the steadfastness of the people of El-Fashir and the Command of the Sixth Division and the Joint Forces. He also saluted the Commanders, led by the Chief of Staff, describing them as a citadel of glory.

His Excellency had reassured everyone of the armed forces' keenness to resolve the crimes of the rebel militia, pointing out that any incomplete solution negotiated without preserving rights is nothing but a postponement of the war.

He had congratulated the families of the martyrs on Eid Al-Adha, despite the bitterness of loss.

His Excellency also visited the wounded and injured, wishing them a speedy recovery. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.