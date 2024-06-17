Sudan: TSC Member, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, General Kabashi Inspects the Artillery At Atbara

Atbara — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, arrived this Sunday morning in the River Nile State, and was received at Atbara Airport by the Acting Wali (governor) of the River Nile State, Chairman of the Security Committee, Mohamed al-Badawi Abd al-Majed Abu Goron, and members of The state security committee and a number of artillery commanders.

His Excellency performed Eid Al-Adha prayer at the Army Mosque in Atbara.

General Kabbashi praised the efforts and initiatives of the Nile River State government and the joint coordination between the executive and security authorities to extend security and stability in the state.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was briefed, during the state security committee meeting, on the overall situation in the state, particularly the security and humanitarian situation.

When addressing the meeting of artillery commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers at Atbara, in the presence of Major General Mohamed al-Amin Hassan Abdel-Wahab Khairy, Commander of the Artillery Corps, His Excellency praised the distinguished performance of the artillery throughout history, particularly in the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama).

TSC Member said, "We knew artillery before we joined the armed forces, as well as after joining, but what we saw in the Battle of Dignity confirmed to us that the war is an artillery war," adding that the artillery, despite the circumstances, was able to lead the battle professionally.

General Kabashi saluted the artillery commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, for the great effort they continued to provide, heralding the approaching victory.

His Excellency stressed that the armed forces are not only fighting what is called rapid support, but they are fighting countries that covet the nation's resources, change and obliterate identity.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief pointed out that what Sudan is exposed to is a foreign invasion with the participation of many countries and agents at home and abroad, and that the terrorist rebel Rapid Support militia is merely a tool for enforcing the foreign plan that aims to divide the country and eliminate the armed forces as they are the safety valve for Sudan and its people.

General Kabashi explained that the current battle is a battle for survival and a battle for the homeland, praising the Sudanese people's rally around the armed forces and their drive to engage in the People's Armed Resistance, forming a national picture that astonished the world and served as a practical response to the despicable plan and conspiracy.

His Excellency appreciated the participation of all regular forces and mobilized personnel in the Battle of Dignity in order to preserve national values.

In addition, His Excellency inspected the wounded during operations at the military hospital and reviewed the progress of work at the new military hospital in Atbara, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured. BH/BH