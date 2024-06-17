Zimbabwe: 'Tourism Promotion Top Priority'

THE strategic goal of the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is to promote and develop the sector in line with the national development imperatives to make the country a prime tourism destination.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa laid out this vision in his remarks during the public consultations on the principles of the Tourism Amendment Bill held in Marondera yesterday.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said to achieve the strategic goal, developing tourism and hospitality industry laws that were in absolute and perfect alignment with national goals and aspirations was paramount and critical.

The ministry's goal was to make the tourism and hospitality industry the top contributor to national Gross Domestic Product.

"You also recall that our national strategic intent, as pronounced by the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, is to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030. This can be achieved when the necessary capabilities are developed in the key sectors of the economy, such as tourism and hospitality.

"Currently, tourism is the third largest contributor to the national gross domestic product. Our goal is to promote and develop the tourism industry so that it moves up two places to become a top contributor to our national GDP or, at least, to double its contribution to the same," he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the Tourism Amendment Bill consultations were being done at a time when the law had been found to be outdated. The Tourism Act was promulgated in 1996, at a time when the socio-economic and political dispensation of the country varied distinctly from what it was today.

In addition, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the new constitutional dispensation brought about changes which placed emphasis on gender balance, transparency and accountability, as principles of good governance and the importance of socio-economic rights.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Act, promotion of tourism is implemented through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, while the development of the tourism industry is implemented and facilitated through the Zimbabwe Tourism Fund. In accordance with the Tourism Act, tourism promotion and development should target domestic, regional and international markets.

"Section 13 of the Constitution, which provides for national development, is instructive to tourism, as it gives guidelines on the promotion of socio-economic benefits for all Zimbabweans; in particular, the poor and most vulnerable sectors of society.

"The section recognises national development as its main objective, and seeks to bring about a balanced development of the different areas of Zimbabwe, in particular a proper balance in the development of rural and urban areas and that local communities benefit from the resources in their areas therefore 'leaving no person and no place behind'.

"The principles to amend the Tourism Act we are proposing here, seek to ensure that Zimbabwean people benefit from local tourism resources and it is our hope that the incorporation of these objectives in our law will make the national development objectives through tourism, a reality.

"The amendment we are proposing, seeks to ensure that the principles of public administration and leadership set out in the Constitution and the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act are incorporated in our law," he said.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said that reviewing the Act was important in order to modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030.

"In this regard, the principles that are going to be presented are there to guide the amendment of the Tourism Act.

"We have gathered for this stakeholder consultation here in Marondera to collectively discuss the importance of this legislative framework.

"Let us bring our minds together and identify areas of our laws that need amendment and improvement, an effective law will help us all achieve the national vision and also protect the industry from unscrupulous business conduct. In addition, it will give Zimbabwe a competitive edge in the region.

"Let me conclude by emphasising that, a Tourism Bill is not a mere legal document; it's a blueprint for our aspirations as a nation. It outlines the path towards an economically vibrant, culturally rich, and environmentally responsible industry. Let me also remind you that this blueprint cannot be designed in a vacuum. It requires the invaluable insights and expertise of each and every one of you in this room," he said.