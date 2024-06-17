Uganda: KCCA Launches Initiative to Maintain, Enhance Kampala's Green Spaces

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched a new initiative aimed at maintaining and enhancing the green spaces throughout Kampala.

The initiative is part of KCCA's broader "Smart City" agenda and aims to ensure that the city's trees, shrubs, and other green coverage conform to traffic, public, and property safety regulations.

The authority said in a statement that it is undertaking continuous tree growing and city beautification efforts to expand and maintain green spaces additionally all trees that may affect power lines street lights and security camera visibility will be trimmed to enhance safety and functionality in these areas.

The initiative also includes transplanting trees planted in road islands of less than two meters in width to more suitable locations to address safety and visibility concerns for drivers and pedestrians.

Trees that are likely to obstruct visibility or the free flow of traffic once fully grown will be relocated to prevent future issues Furthermore trees that have dried up or are not in tandem with the planned beautification for specific areas will be removed

It expressed gratitude for the support from various stakeholders who have contributed through tree donations including Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises ABSA Bank Grant Thornton Rotary Total Energies and Davis and Shirtliff.

"We are grateful for the support in the form of tree donations," KCCA said in their statement.

The action plan underscores KCCA's commitment to protecting and nurturing Kampala's greenery aiming for these green spaces to reach full maturity and serve their intended purpose "KCCA is driving the CLEAN and GREEN campaign as part of the Smart City agenda" the authority emphasized in the release

The public is urged to actively participate in preserving and expanding the city's green areas.