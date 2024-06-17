Tanzania: Citizens Give Kudos to Budget, Tax Reforms

A CROSS-SECTION of citizens on Saturday applauded the newly unveiled 2024/2025 general budget, saying it is designed to transform the living standard of majority Tanzanians.

The budget was tabled in the House on Thursday with a number of amendments on the tax Acts by Minister for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Those who were interviewed by the 'Sunday News' said the proposed amendments on some tax Acts in the budget will help spur economic growth and enhance development activities.

A lecturer with the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) -Mwanza Campus, Dr Honest Kimario said exempting taxes on inputs and agricultural implements will stimulate the growth of the sector which basically employs more than 70 per cent of Tanzanians.

Adding: "This will help to increase agricultural crop production and enable the country to increase exportation and thereby increase the country's GDP." Commenting on education sector, Dr Kimario applauded the government for allocating the budget to execute a new education policy which entails the provision of vocational education, claiming that this will allow many young people to graduate with skills.

Dr Kimario added that the measure will also address the employment challenges among youths.

His views were seconded by Dr Paul Loisulie of the University of Dodoma (UDOM) who said that the decision to allocate billions of shillings in education sector indicates the political will to improve sector in the country.

However, he said the government's determination to enhance the sector will depend on revenue's collection, good expenditures after collecting it and supervision.

Moreover, other citizens said the proposed amendments to zero rate Value Added Tax (VAT) on fertiliser and exempting VAT on locally produced edible oil will address the challenge of price of cooking oil.

Tabling the national budget in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Thursday, the Minister for Finance Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the amendments aim at improving domestic revenue mobilisation and Tax Administration so as to minimise revenue leakages.

The minister said the measures intend to provide relief to farmers and consumers especially in this period of global economic downturn.

Dr Nchemba also proposed to exempt VAT on supply of double refined edible oil from locally grown seeds by a local manufacturer for one year.

However, he proposed to abolish Value Added Tax on supply and importation of agricultural implements such as single axle tractors (Power Tiller).

Commenting on the matter, a fruits grower from Mkuranga, Coast Region, Mr Agustine Beda said exempting tax on agriculture inputs will boost production and enable to improve crop productivity. "We commend the government for remembering us, waiving the value added tax on power tillers will probably enable us to increase productivity," he asserted.

A food vendor at Temeke market, Dar es Salaam Region, Ms Rehema Ismail said scrapping VAT on domestic cooking oil will bring relief to the common citizens including food vendors.

"We have been buying cooking oil at higher price, with these changes, it is obvious we are going to realise profit in our businesses," she noted.

In Rukwa Region, the residents commended the government for tabling what they termed as people's budget. They said the budget has directly touched ordinary people and that they expect positive changes upon its implementation.

Also read: https://dailynews.co.tz/nchembas-ambitions-risks-in-the-2024-25-budget/

Mr Huruma Kilingo, a leader with Sumbawanga Municipal Teachers' Union (CWT) said the budget has been prepared to address various challenges that face ordinary citizens.

He said some of the crucial areas that will be covered during the budget include the improvement of social services such as construction of schools, hospitals, health centres and many other areas, which are directly linked to people's lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The government has expressed the commitment to continue providing fee-free education, construct vocational colleges and provide vocational trainings as well as create employment opportunities," he noted.

Mr Israel Mwaisaka from Nkasi in Rukwa Region said proper implementation of the tabled budget will guarantee development of the agriculture, water and infrastructure sectors, which are key to the country's economic growth.

Fish mongers in Mwanza also positively received the budget, saying they were thrilled with the proposal over reduction in fish transportation permit fee from 100/- to 50/-per kilogramme.

"One could therefore pay up to 40,000/- per sack, depending on the distance to the final destination, affirmed the Secretary for Watatu Cooperative Union at Kirumba Fish Market, Mr Rutta Katabaro.