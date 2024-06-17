Uganda: Policy On Old Vehicles Proposed for Sustainable Disposal

The Principle of Nakawa Vocational Training Institute, Mr Fred Muwanga, has called for a comprehensive policy on the management of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) so as to address the challenges posed by old and unused vehicles, including environmental pollution, illegal use of number plates, and inefficient disposal of car parts.

Muwanga made these remarks during the graduation of 100 trainees skilled in end-of-life vehicle (ELV) recycling technology at Nakawa Vocational Training Institute, an initiative, supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Japanese mission to Uganda with the aim of addressing the environmental and security challenges posed by old and unused vehicles.

"There should be a policy so that whatever is done is guided by the policy, ensuring number plates don't fall into the hands of wrongdoers," Muwanga said.

The proposed policy includes measures for the secure collection and destruction of number plates and registration cards from decommissioned vehicles, thereby reducing the risk of criminal misuse.

Eng Winfred Naluyinda, assistant commissioner of mechanical service inspection at the Ministry of Works and Transport, highlighted the environmental benefits of the policy.

"The law can be revised to make adjustments that fit the use of end-of-life vehicle recycling technology, protecting the interests of Ugandans and the environment," Naluyinda said.

According to Naluyinda, the policy should be able promote guidelines for the safe disposal and recycling of vehicle parts, encouraging the reuse of viable components and ensuring non-reusable parts are disposed of responsibly.

Chanatsu Hosokawa, the programme assistant at UNIDO, reflected on the role of training programs in transferring advanced recycling technologies to Uganda.

"Trainees who received certificates should be given opportunities to work with the government and be rewarded for implementing these technologies," Hosokawa said.

In an emphasis, the deputy Head of the Japan Mission to Uganda, Tomotaka Yoshimura, expressed pride in Japan's contribution to the initiative, hoping that the project will lead to the creation of a recycling industry in Uganda, reducing the burden of accumulated waste on the environment.

"Japanese technical skills can significantly reduce waste from used vehicles in Uganda, laying the foundation for an eco-friendly and sustainable society." Yoshimura added.

By addressing the environmental, economic, and security challenges posed by old vehicles, the proposed policy aims to create a structured and sustainable approach to vehicle disposal.