Rwanda: What You Need to Know About Owning a Gun in Rwanda

Former lawmaker Eugene Barikana was this month slapped with a fine worth Rwf 500,000 after the Nyarugenge primary court found him guilty of possessing a magazine of an AK47 gun without a licence.

Since then there have been various conversations regarding who is eligible to own a gun and the process it takes to get a license.

In Rwanda, the law determining the procedures for acquisition, possession, carriage, manufacturing, sale, and storage of all types of arms stipulates specific conditions for individuals who want firearm licenses, as well as those who seek to do firearms trade.

ALSO READ: New law to regulate acquisition of firearms

In an interview with the national broadcaster on Sunday, June 16, Boniface Rutikanga, the spokesperson for the Rwanda National Police (RNP), shed light on the legal requirements for obtaining a gun ownership license.

Here, he pointed out that the applicants should be knowledgeable about firearm use or be willing to undergo training. In addition, he said they must demonstrate how they will securely store the firearm.

He also spoke about the necessity for the applicants to be mentally healthy as well as having good eyesight and hearing among other senses.

Above all, he noted that the reason for wanting to own a gun plays a key role in the approval process.

"This is where the administration (of the police) sits down and says 'because of this reason,' the applicant is allowed (to own a gun), basing on all the reasons and more that are in the law," he noted.

ALSO READ: Former lawmaker Eugene Barikana arrested over illegal possession of firearms

According to the law, arms are defined as guns and their ammunition, grenades and other explosives used as arms as well as nuclear, biological, chemical or toxic weapons.

The law allows civilians to possess firearms for hunting, sports, or for self-defence purposes if they meet the conditions described in the law, but it specifies that the Rwanda National Police authorities may refuse to grant firearm possession and carriage licence at their own discretion.

What the law says

Article 70 of the 2018 law relating to arms clarifies everything related to possessing an arm, alteration of its marks, importing, transporting, selling, manufacturing or distribution of arms or their parts and components.

It states that any person who illegally possesses an arm or alters its identification marks in any manner whatsoever commits an offence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than two years and a fine of not less than Rwf1 million and not more than Rwf2 million or only one of these penalties.

Any person who illegally and in any way imports, transports, sells, manufactures or distributes arms or their parts and components commits an offence too.

Upon conviction, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years and a fine of not less than Rwf5 million and not more than Rwf10 million.

If the offences are committed at international level, the offender is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 15 years and not more than 20 years and a fine not less than Rwf15 million and not more than Rwf20 million.