Africa: Global South - a Rising Power in a Shifting World Order

The term "Global South" first appeared in 1969 in an article by political activist Carl Oglesby in the liberal Catholic journal "Commonweal". Oglesby argued that the Vietnam War was the culmination of a history of "Northern domination of the Global South." The term gained further prominence in 1980 with the report "North-South: A Program for Survival," issued by an independent commission headed by former German Chancellor Willy Brandt. It was also featured in the 1990 report "The Challenge to the South: The Report of the South Commission," issued by a UN commission led by Julius Nyerere, then-President of Tanzania. However, it only became widely recognized after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, marking the end of the so-called "Second World."

In the latter half of the 20th century, groups such as the Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961, and the G-77, established within the United Nations in 1964, sought to promote the collective interests of the world's poorest countries, newly freed from the heavy shackles of colonialism in a world dominated by former imperial powers.

The term "Global South" refers to various countries around the globe located primarily in the Southern Hemisphere. It denotes a mixture of political, geopolitical, and shared economic elements between these nations. These countries are often described as "developing," "less developed," "underdeveloped," or "Third World." However, these latter terms are gradually being replaced by "Global South" due to their pejorative connotations.

In general, these countries are poorer, have relatively low levels of socioeconomic and industrial development, experience higher levels of income inequality, and suffer from lower life expectancy and harsher living conditions compared to the countries of the so-called "Global North." The Global North primarily includes the richest nations located in North America and Europe, with some additions from the geographical South, such as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

The countries of the Global South, many of which have been tragic victims of imperialism, colonial rule, and extensive economic, social, and political influence from powerful Western countries, represent over 85 percent of the world's population and close to 40 percent of the world's GDP.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, there has been a notable shift of wealth from the North Atlantic to Asia and the Pacific, as highlighted by the World Bank. By 2030, it is predicted that three of the four largest economies will be in the Global South: China, India, and Indonesia, alongside the United States.

The GDP relative to purchasing power of nations in the BRICS group--Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran--already exceeds that of the G7 group of the Global North.

The term "Global South," which is not strictly geographical (e.g., China, India, and Mexico are in the Northern Hemisphere), has once again been brought to the fore by the reluctance of many leading countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America to align with NATO in the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. This war has cast a spotlight on the Global South as an important factor in geopolitics.

There is no doubt that the term "Global South" is an important unifying phrase. It embodies a strong sense of dissatisfaction with established international institutions that reflect the geopolitical and economic interests of Western countries.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sharply brought to the surface the accumulated global anger towards the West, stemming from years of colonialism and neo-colonial practices, as well as the double standards with which Western countries address human rights violations in various parts of the world.

The countries of the Global South overwhelmingly did not impose sanctions on Russia, a non-Western member of the Global North. Some nations have even increased their trade with Moscow, significantly undermining the effectiveness of Western sanctions. For instance, in 2022, Russia's trade with the United Arab Emirates increased by 68 percent, and with India by an impressive 205 percent.

At the same time, most countries of the Global South criticize Israel, viewing the conflict in Gaza as an extension of Israeli occupation, the oppression of Palestinians, and the selective application of international law. Due to their own histories, many people in Africa and Latin America interpret these events through a post-colonial lens.

South Africa, one of the most economically powerful and modernized states in Africa, and therefore a model and spokesperson for many states on the continent, has adopted an extremely critical stance towards Israel, condemning the killing of innocent civilians. Argentina, across the Atlantic, condemned the attacks by Israeli armed forces on civilian infrastructure and called for the observance of international humanitarian law.

The Global South, therefore, presents itself as the primary opportunity for resistance among its member countries, inspired by an anti-colonial and anti-imperialist worldview, against the "new order" that the US and other powerful Western economies are vigorously promoting. The Global South simultaneously displays political and economic power that the "developing countries" and the "Third World" never possessed.

Some of these states are critical sources of mineral resources, supply chains, and sometimes innovations necessary for global development, giving them more influence than they had in the twentieth century.

Consequently, we see leaders passionately embrace this term. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously stated that his country has become "the voice of the Global South," while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his aim to advance "the Global South agenda."

In closing, the anti-internationalist camp of countries, known as the Global South, is growing stronger and more resilient, not yielding to the will of the rich countries of the internationalist West. This marks a transition from a unipolar world dominated by the US and its allies to a multipolar world.

(Isidoros Karderinis is a journalist, novelist and poet. He studied economics and completed postgraduate studies in tourism economics.)

