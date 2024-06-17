Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Leads Crucial Peace, Security, and Trade Talks in Somalia

15 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In an important gathering held in the Federal Republic of Somalia, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened a high-level meeting to discuss critical issues of peace, international security, and trade.

The meeting, attended by experts from the Federal Government of Somalia, Interpeace, and the World Trade Organization (WTO), highlighted the ongoing efforts to build peace in the region, based on the President's vision of "Somalia in agreement, and the world in agreement."

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening reconciliation and stabilizing areas liberated from terrorism, which are in dire need of basic services and social integration.

The President acknowledged the internal and external challenges that continue to hinder these peace efforts but reaffirmed the government's dedication to overcoming them.

During the meeting, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed gratitude to the attending institutions and organizations for their crucial role in promoting peace in Somalia and the broader region.

He also shared the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to fostering peace, good neighborliness, and development in the region.

The discussions at the meeting focused on the importance of international cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting economic growth in Somalia.

The President stressed the need for continued support from the international community in these efforts, highlighting the potential for increased trade and investment in the country.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to work together towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Somalia and the region as a whole.

