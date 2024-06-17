Somalia: Puntland President Deni Condemns Exhumation of Graves in Mogadishu

15 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — In his annual address to the Puntland regional parliament, President Said Abdullahi Deni expressed deep concern over the Federal Government's decision to exhume graves at the Police Academy cemetery in Mogadishu.

Deni's comments come amidst growing controversy surrounding the government's decision to repurpose the cemetery for other uses.

During his speech, President Deni called on Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reconsider the decision to exhume the graves. He argued that there is ample uninhabited land in Somalia, making the exhumation unnecessary.

Deni also appealed to President Mohamud to show empathy for the families affected by the decision, particularly during the holy month of Arafa.

The Somali government has given families ten days to relocate the bodies from the Police Academy cemetery. However, President Deni's comments suggest that there is significant opposition to the government's plans.

The controversy surrounding the exhumation of graves is just the latest in a series of disagreements between the Puntland regional government and the Federal Government in Mogadishu. President Deni's comments highlight the ongoing tensions between the two entities, as they navigate the complex political landscape of Somalia.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether President Mohamud will heed President Deni's call to reconsider the decision to exhume the graves.

In the meantime, the controversy serves as a reminder of the challenges facing Somalia as it works to rebuild and strengthen its government institutions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.