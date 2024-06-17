Somalia: Puntland President Deni Condemns Exhumation of Graves in Mogadishu

Garowe, Somalia — In his annual address to the Puntland regional parliament, President Said Abdullahi Deni expressed deep concern over the Federal Government's decision to exhume graves at the Police Academy cemetery in Mogadishu.

Deni's comments come amidst growing controversy surrounding the government's decision to repurpose the cemetery for other uses.

During his speech, President Deni called on Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reconsider the decision to exhume the graves. He argued that there is ample uninhabited land in Somalia, making the exhumation unnecessary.

Deni also appealed to President Mohamud to show empathy for the families affected by the decision, particularly during the holy month of Arafa.

The Somali government has given families ten days to relocate the bodies from the Police Academy cemetery. However, President Deni's comments suggest that there is significant opposition to the government's plans.

The controversy surrounding the exhumation of graves is just the latest in a series of disagreements between the Puntland regional government and the Federal Government in Mogadishu. President Deni's comments highlight the ongoing tensions between the two entities, as they navigate the complex political landscape of Somalia.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether President Mohamud will heed President Deni's call to reconsider the decision to exhume the graves.

In the meantime, the controversy serves as a reminder of the challenges facing Somalia as it works to rebuild and strengthen its government institutions.