Somalia: Banadir Municipality Delegation Discusses Urban Development With the Hague's Deputy Mayor

The Hague, Netherlands — A delegation from Somalia's Banadir Municipality, currently on a working visit to the Netherlands, held a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of The Hague, Nur Icar, to discuss various issues related to urban development and cooperation between the two nations.

The Director of International Relations and International Organisations of the Banadir Municipality, Mr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed, and his team engaged in a fruitful discussion with the Deputy Mayor of The Hague.

The meeting focused on finding solutions for the challenges faced by the Banadir Municipality, particularly in the areas of sewage systems, waste management, and strategies for enhancing the skills and training of municipal staff.

The Banadir Municipality, which includes the capital city of Mogadishu, faces significant urban development challenges due to rapid urbanization and the need for improved infrastructure.

The delegation's visit to the Netherlands is part of an effort to learn from the Dutch experience in urban planning and management, and to establish partnerships that can support the Banadir Municipality's development goals.

Deputy Mayor Nur Icar expressed his commitment to supporting the Banadir Municipality in its efforts to improve urban services and infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and expertise between the two nations and highlighted the potential for joint projects and training programs that can benefit both municipalities.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue the dialogue and explore concrete avenues for cooperation.

The Banadir Municipality delegation will continue its working visit in the Netherlands, meeting with other officials and organizations to explore opportunities for collaboration and capacity building.

The visit of the Banadir Municipality delegation to the Netherlands is seen as a significant step towards strengthening urban development cooperation between Somalia and the Netherlands, and is expected to pave the way for future partnerships and exchanges in the field of municipal governance and urban management.