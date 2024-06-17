Angola: Reforms in Angolan Electricity Sector Call for Private Companies

Luanda — With the construction of network infrastructure, expansion of transmission system lines and interconnection with neighbouring countries, private entrepreneurs will lead the reforms of the Angolan electricity sector, the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, revealed Thursday, in Luanda Province.

Speaking during a presentation of the recommendations from the 4th Dialogue between the United States of America (USA) and Angola on Energy Security, he said the reforms will be financed by the Americans, with the aim of producing increasingly cheaper and more inclusive energy for the population.

The official praised the resumption of dialogue between the two countries, which had been stopped since 2016, and recalled that this event comes at a time when there is a reinforcement in cooperation between Angola and the United States, as a result of President João Lourenço's visit to that country, where he held a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Alongside this, he recalled, different programs and joint actions are also taking place, such as the development of the Lobito Corridor and the construction of energy production infrastructures with renewable sources.

According to the minister, the dialogue between Angola and the United States of America is focused on the commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change, energy transition and the progression towards a low-carbon economy.

In turn, the US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, guaranteed that his country will continue to invest in the energy transition in a sustainable way and in the model that Angola has established to bring energy to the Southern region.

He also reiterated that the USA will continue to invest in photovoltaic and wind projects, within the framework of the country's sustainability, as well as investing in the exploration of critical minerals, in order to strengthen both economies.

The Dialogue between Angola and the United States of America is a bilateral event held in both countries alternately, involving the ministries of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and Energy and Water, with a view to strengthening cooperation in energy security, transition and decarbonization.

