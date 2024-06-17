Africa: Mo Ibrahim Foundation Announces 2024 Ibrahim Leadership Fellows from Morocco, Tanzania, and Nigeria

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024 class of Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, which will see three emerging African leaders participate in one-year mentoring programs at leading multilateral institutions. The incoming Fellows are Hanae Rharnit, from Morocco, who will join the African Development Bank (AfDB); Veronica Rhobi Masubo, from Tanzania, who will join the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); and Terfa Ashwe, from Nigeria, who will join the International Trade Centre (ITC).

During their 12-month programmes, Fellows gain both technical and leadership skills, while contributing directly to research and policy design. A special feature of the programme is the opportunity to benefit from the direct mentorship of the heads of the host organisations. Since 2012, 37 Fellows (including this year's cohort) from across Africa have participated in the programme. Upon completion of their placements, Fellows become members of the Foundation's Now Generation Network (NGN), a coalition of young and mid-career Africans from all 54 African countries, who are committed to moving the continent's development agenda forward.

Dr Mo Ibrahim, Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, expressed his congratulations to the new Fellows:

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Hanae Rharnit, Veronica Rhobi Masubo, and Terfa Ashwe as the 2024 Ibrahim Leadership Fellows. Their impressive backgrounds and commitment to Africa's development are truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make in their respective fields and wish them every success as they embark on this transformative journey. Their work is crucial for the development of Africa, and we are confident they will contribute significantly to advancing the continent's progress."

Hanae Harmit is a senior expert in international development and cooperation, specialised in the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors, with a focus on Africa. Extensively engaged in climate-related policy issues such as energy transition, sustainable development, and green economy, which are no doubt key strategic issues for economic development, Hanae has a track record of 15 years of experience. She has been a speaker at several international conferences.

Veronica Masubo is the current Mo Ibrahim Fellow with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. She is an international development economist with nine years of experience in economic policy research, public policy, and programme management in African industrialisation, public financial management, and development finance.

Terfa Ashwe is a legal professional with demonstrated experience in international trade and development. She is skilled in international economic relations, digital trade, policy analysis, trade-related capacity building, business development, and trade-gender issues. Her professional interests focus on the intersections of trade with building sustainable and inclusive economies in developing countries.