Uganda: Fears of Renewed Insurgency After Karamojong Warriors Kill Four

Karamojong warriors are feared to have resumed attacks in Moroto after at least four people were killed and several injured in the last four days.

Following a period of relative peace achieved by intensified security patrols and the arrest of two notorious warriors in Nakiloro trading centre, authorities suspect the warriors who evaded capture have regrouped.

Between Thursday and Sunday last week, the warriors ambushed and killed four individuals in the Rupa and Katikekile sub-counties.

On Saturday, at around 4:30pm., cyclists on Nakiloro-Kakingol Road in Katikekile Subcounty were attacked.

Simon Tukon Angella, 28, was shot dead, and Loupe Lochodo, 20, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

The violence continued unabated into Sunday when another cyclist, who also ran a salon in Nakiloro trading centre, was ambushed and killed. The assailants looted his property, further terrorizing the community.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Region police spokesperson, confirmed the resurgence of attacks.

"These warriors are part of the group that escaped arrest during operations," Longole said.

"They have entered the bush areas around Mt Moroto, and the terrain has frustrated our efforts to apprehend them."

Longole acknowledged the community's fear in reporting sightings of the armed warriors.

"The community had spotted them coming down with their firearms but were too scared to report the matter to security. This situation is devastating," he added.

Emphasising the need for a robust partnership between the community and security forces, Longole urged locals to provide any information that could lead to the capture of the assailants.

"The joint forces are actively hunting for these criminals. We need the community not to conceal any information that could help restore peace," he added.