South Africa: Gauteng Police Offers R100 000 Reward for Information That Could Lead to the Arrest of Soshanguve Murder Suspect

press release

The police in Gauteng are offering a reward of R100 000.00 to any person who can assist the police with information that can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni who is also known as Shumba.

Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve/Akasia, including two girls aged four and seven who were burned inside the shack on 02 June 2024. He is also facing charges of attempted and arson.

It is reported that the Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Lieutenant Colonel Andile Mankayi on 082 413 2141. All information will be treated with confidentiality.

The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend the suspect because he is considered armed and very dangerous.