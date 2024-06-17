South Africa: Police in Letsitele Launch a Manhunt for Suspects, Person Burnt to Death At Constantia Mphagani Bridge

press release

The Police in Letsitele in Mopani District have launched a massive manhunt for suspects behind the incident in which an unidentified person was found burned in a car on Saturday, 15 June 2024 at around 07:30, at Constantia Mphagani Bridge.

Police were called to the scene, and upon arrival, they found a sedan vehicle burning with one occupant inside on a driver's seat.

Fire Fighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel were immediately activated to the scene.

The Fire Fighters personnel tried to extinguish the fire blaze, but the vehicle with the occupant inside had already burned beyond recognition. EMS certified the victim dead on the scene and he is not yet known at this stage.

The motive behind the incident is currently under Police investigations.

Police have opened a case of murder.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the investigating team to thoroughly look into probe this incident view to bring anyone who might be involved behind bars.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mokako Maake on 072 869 8100 or the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

The Police investigations are ongoing.