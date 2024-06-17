South Africa: Operation Shanela Continues to Stamp the Authority of the State in the Northern Cape

press release

The week long Operation Shanela actions secured the arrest of 242 perpetrators across the Northern Cape.

Multi-disciplinary teams arrested 130 suspects for crimes such as dealing in drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, robbery, attempted murder, assault GBH and burglary.

Detectives traced and arrested 112 wanted suspects in connection with business robbery, murder, rape and assault GBH.

Police actions included the searching of premises, stop and search actions, high visibility patrols, compliance inspections, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

Teams also visited farms in rural areas to address crimes related to stock theft.

Stock theft awareness campaigns were hosted in the Frances Baard and Pixley Ka Seme districts.

A total of 5 679 persons and 2 764 vehicles were stopped and searched.

Five (5) unlicensed liquor outlets were closed, and a significant amount of alcohol was confiscated.

A considerable amount of drugs and counterfeit goods were also seized.

In support of Youth Month, awareness campaigns, community engagements, and school visits in conjunction with relevant external stakeholders were conducted in all districts where several schools and communities were visited. Priority issues such as the prevention of human trafficking, bullying, sexual offences, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and school discipline were addressed.

Operation Shanela will continue with disruptive actions during the next week to ensure that priority crimes are addressed in hotspot areas.