South Africa: Tzaneen Police Nabbed a 40-Year-Old Male Suspect in Connection With Rape and Common Robbery of a 30-Year-Old Woman At a Farm

press release

The police in Tzaneen have nabbed a 40-year-old male suspect in connection with the alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman at a farm on Friday, 14 June 2024 at about 17:30.

It is alleged that the victim was at Polokwane hiking spot when she got a lift from a white Mahindra bakkie with an unknown registration number intending to depart to Tzaneen in Mopani District.

A 30-year-old victim occupied the front seat while three unknown African males seated at the back seat, and upon arrival at Tzaneen, the trio alighted from the bakkie at the bridge next to prison.

Reportedly, the victim asked the suspect to drop her at the next robot close to Lifestyle Center but he did not stop but drove with her towards the R71 road until they arrived at the certain house in a farm. A 40 year-old suspect forcefully dragged the victim to the house and put her on the bed and untimely raped her.

Following the ordeal, the suspect later dragged the victim to his bakkie and drove back to Tzaneen. On arrival, the suspect left the victim on the street and drove off with two bags containing clothes and a Samsung cellphone belonging to the victim.

A 30-year-old victim went to the police station and reported the matter. A massive manhunt of the suspect was immediately activated and led to his apprehension while at a liquor outlet on Saturday, 15 June 2024 at about 19:00.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate court on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, facing a charge of rape and common robbery.

Police investigations are continuing.