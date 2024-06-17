South Africa: Mahwelereng Police Launch a Search for a Murder Suspect of a 21-Year-Old Male At a Tavern

press release

The South African Police Service in Mahwelereng have launched a search for a 25-year-old male suspect who allegedly brutally murdered a 21-year-old male victim at a local tavern on Saturday, 15 June 2024 at about 18:35.

Police reports indicated that the deceased was fighting with the suspect at a tavern when the suspect suddenly stabbed the him repeatedly with a sharp object on the upper body and fled the scene on foot.

Following the incident, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his severe injuries upon arrival at the medical facility.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 21-year-old and suspect had a heated argument over a woman.

A manhunt for the known suspect is currently underway and anyone with information that can assist with his arrest is encouraged to contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Munghezi Bebeda on 082 565 9056 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.