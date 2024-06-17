South Africa: Multidisciplinary Team Arrests Suspects for Murder, House Robbery, Kidnapping and Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods

press release

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Swartruggens and Bojanala Sub-District 2 Detectives Task Team, Rustenburg Crime Intelligence, Rustenburg Public Order Police (POP) and Rustenburg Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrested two suspects, aged 35 and 36, following the linkage to house robbery, theft, murder and kidnapping, which occurred in a small holding outside Swartruggens on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. The suspects were arrested at Swartruggens and Rustenburg respectively.

According to reports, four suspects allegedly entered a farm outside Swartruggens on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, then allegedly killed a 60-year-old Elizabeth Maseloane who was alone in the house. The victim's husband, aged 70, was upon arrival accosted by the suspects and took him to the main house, which they ransacked and loaded household items onto two bakkies. They then kidnapped the husband, put him in one of the bakkies and left the place

Consequent to intensive investigations, a 35-year-old man was apprehended on Friday, 14 June 2024, at Swartruggens Magistrates' Court where he was appearing for housebreaking and theft allegedly committed in April 2024. At the time of the arrest, the suspect was on bail. The second suspect was arrested at his residence in Rustenburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, 15 June 2024, during a Crime Intelligence driven operation. That's after he failed to account for suspected stolen vehicle found in his possession. The vehicle belonged to the Swartruggens house robbery victims.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old female who is the 35-year-old suspect's girlfriend on Friday, 14 June 2024. She was arrested at her home in Madikwe for possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect is expected to appear before the Swartruggens Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

In another arrest relating to the same matter, a 45-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Mogwase Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, for possession of suspected stolen goods and unlawful possession of firearms. The suspect who is also a pastor was arrested on Sunday, 16 June 2024, at Mogwase while he was conducting a church service, after being found in possession of two firearms that were also robbed during the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspect/s.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all the units involved for the tireless efforts that led to the arrests.