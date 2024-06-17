Tanzania: Zanzibar Further Commits to Improve Infrastructures

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has reaffirmed the government's determination to improve infrastructures including roads and airports, to pave way for investments in the Islands.

Speaking at the reopening of a Five Star Hotel in Matemwe coastal Village, Unguja North region over the weekend, Dr Mwinyi mentioned the Pemba Airport, currently being developed as an International Airport to attract bigger planes to use the facility.

"We are committed to bringing changes in infrastructures to boost businesses in Pemba including tourism. This is an opportunity for investors," Dr Mwinyi said at the event attended by senior ministers and other dignitaries.

Dr Mwinyi said that the government has already signed a contract for the development of Pemba Airport, so that it can start receiving international airlines. He also talked about the major improvements of Abeid Aman Karume International Airport (AAKIA) after the construction of Terminal III.

"It has been doing well and already overwhelmed by increasing planes and travellers' pushing us to construct a new terminal IV," said Dr Mwinyi.

ALSO READ: Zanzibar eyes improved infrastructures for economy, social development

"The government has also decided to improve Terminal 1, and 2 to improve the environment for investment and boost tourism in the country. We have other strategic projects such as improving social services, communication infrastructures, development of schools, hospitals, markets, as well as distribution for safe water," Dr Mwinyi explained.

The refurbished hotel has been named 'the Mora Hotel' replacing the name 'Emarald' when it was first opened last year. Dr Mwinyi expressed happiness that the improved infrastructure will lead to increasing investments and boost tax collection.

He pointed out that when investors are in big numbers and the influx of tourists is high, it is also to the advantage of local citizens: farmers, workers in construction industry, fishermen and traders find reliable market for their services and products.

Dr Mwinyi reminded investors about local content and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said it was crucial for surrounding villages to get health centres and support to orphans/ orphanages centres and other essential needs. President Mwinyi also directed the Minister of State- Office of the President (Labour, Economy and Investments), Mr Sharif Ali Sharif, to remind investors particularly hoteliers to buy locally produced products including farm products, to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs and local businessmen for them to grow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about the hotel project, Dr Mwinyi said he was happy to reopen the facility that had cost more than 600 million US dollar, creating about 600 jobs to Tanzanians. Managing Director of the 'Tui Group' which owns 'the Mora Hotel' Mr Sebastian Abel, praised the beauty of Zanzibar with a good investment climate, attracting investors from abroad.

On his part, Minister Sharif assured maintaining good relations with all the investors in the country. The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) Director General Mr Saleh Saad Mohamed, said the hotel has already invested in the Islands of Zanzibar more than 500 million US dollars and also own hotels "RIU" in Nungwi, and "TUI BLUE" in Mangapwani.

He said the company "Tui Group" also expects to invest under another name "Robinson" which ZIPA has already approved at the value of 50 million US dollars through the company named "Blackstone Limited." The Unguja North Regional Commissioner (RC) Rashid Hadid Rashid has said that the region has been fortunate to have now a total of 316 hotels out of which 18 have the status of five-star.