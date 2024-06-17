Zimbabwe: Complacent Highlanders Share Spoils With Bikita Minerals

A COMPLACENT Highlanders side will only have themselves to blame for failing to overcome Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium in a Saturday match that ended as a 1-1 draw.

Bosso went for the break leading 1-0 courtesy of Marvin Sibanda's fifth minute strike.

However, they came back to the second half less threatening, rather looking as if they were up to defend the fragile one goal, which was eventually cancelled in the 55th minute by the visitors.

Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu conceded his charges lowered guard after getting into the lead.

"The two points that we have dropped, I think we got a bit comfortable when we got an early goal.

"In the second half, the opponents scored from their only chance and from there we managed to control the game.

"But I think we relaxed when we scored the goal," said Kaindu during post match interview.

The result left Bosso on fifth position on the log with 23 points, eight pointsbehind log leaders FC Platinum, who have amassed 31 points.

At Rufaro, pressure continued for Genesis Mangombe as Dynamos played a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba.

Dembare went to the halftime trailing 0-1, only to equalize in the second half through Emmanuel Paga.

The Harare giants have only managed four wins this season out of the 15 games played so far.

Matchday 15 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Sunday

Tel One 1-1 CAPS United

Hwange 1-0 Green Fuel

Dynamos 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Herentals

Highlanders 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Saturday

Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 3-0 Arenel Movers

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 FC Platinum

Yadah 1-1 Manica Diamonds