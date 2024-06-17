Nakuru — Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now pleading with Kenyans to pray for him as he faces increasing political pressure and allegations of sabotage within the ruling party.

The rift between Gachagua and key allies of President William Ruto has widened, with accusations flying that Gachagua is undermining the government's efforts.

Speaking during the consecration of ACK Nakuru Diocese Bishop Anthony Mambo in Nakuru, DP Gachagua urged Kenyans to support President William Ruto's efforts to revive the economy through his economic transformation agenda.

"Pray for our president to get wisdom and courage to lead our country, especially on the economic transformation in this country," he said.

The DP added, "Remember me because you know I am a truthful and honest man. Pray for me that I continue being truthful and honest."

Gachagua has recently blamed President Ruto's allies for the perceived discord and growing rift between him and his boss.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Saturday ignited speculation about a potential plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a raging political storm in Central Kenya.

The former Gatundu South MP hinted at an imminent impeachment and shared a clip where DP Gachagua mocked him for arriving late at a State House event in Nairobi in August 2023.

The tweet, titled "Mungu Nifunze Kunyamaza" (God teach me to be quiet), followed Gachagua's address in Kirinyaga on Saturday, where he claimed some leaders had formed a WhatsApp group codenamed 'Project 22' to orchestrate his removal.

Gachagua revealed that Ruto's close allies, including politicians and bloggers, have been pushing an agenda to undermine him.

"The problem you are seeing now is because some people who are friends with the President want to be my bosses. These people, including PAs and bloggers, want to tell me what to do," said Gachagua.

He emphasized that only President Ruto and the people of Kenya, who voted for them, could direct his actions.

"Now they are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person. They campaigned against me, but the President chose me to help him run the affairs of this country. Some of these people have never moved on, and they have now regrouped to strike back," he said.