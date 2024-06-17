Tanzania: President Samia Issues Eid Al Adha Greetings

17 June 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha to all Muslim, calling on people to exercise peace, unity, love among themselves as well as showing hospitality to those in need.

"I wish you all a happy Eid Al Adha. May it be a good day to us all, full of peace, unity and love for neighbors, brothers, relatives, friends and all who need our hospitality," she wrote on her X account (formally Twitter).

"May the LORD accept the prayers and forgive the sins of His people," she added.

"May our merciful Allah, accept our prayers, forgive us our transgressions, continue to hold our hands and guide us in goodness, truth, justice and excellence in serving him and our colleagues. Eid al-Adha Mubarak," President Samia wrote.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.

Most Muslims will attend the special prayers held at major mosques and Islamic centers throughout the world.

Muslims usually wear new clothes and some exchange gifts.

