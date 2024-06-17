Tunisia: Heat - Temperatures to Exceed Seasonal Norms By Over 7°c From Tuesday

17 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, June 17, 2024 — Temperatures will soar in most regions from Tuesday June 18 to Thursday June 20, exceeding seasonal norms by between 7°C and 13°C, the National Institute of Meteorology (INM) announced in a monitoring bulletin issued on Monday.

The heatwave will be felt particularly in the north-east and south-west regions. Highs will fluctuate between 34°C and 38°C in the eastern coastal regions and between 40°C and 46°C elsewhere. The scorching temperatures will be combined with sirocco winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop gradually from Friday June 21, says the INM.

