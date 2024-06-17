Namibia: Hundreds March for Universal Basic Income Grant

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia marched to the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare on Saturday morning to demand a universal and unconditional BIG of N$500 per person, per month.

According to coordinator of the BIG campaign Rinaani Musutua, the march aims to address generational poverty.

"We are holding this march today to highlight the importance of introducing a universal BIG for all Namibians from the age of 0-59," she said.

Musutua added that for about 19 years they have been advocating for the BIG and their plight has not been heard.

"For years, our voices have not been heard so we decided we will organise a march to make sure that the government understands that the people are tired of struggling. The leadership needs to know that people are tired of having to go through bins and rubbish to find food, while we have a government that is supposed to take care of people," Musutua said.

According to the petition, the group is demanding that the government meets its obligation as per Article 95 of the Namibian Constitution.

"Young people, who are mainly affected by joblessness are the majority and most important people in our country. Therefore, their future needs to be secured. Our leaders must commit to implementing an unconditional and universal BIG as a youth centred social protection scheme to support young people who are jobless and promote youth development," noted the petition.

Gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare minister Doreen Sioka emphasised the importance of listening to citizens' concerns while receiving the Basic Income Grant Coalition's petition on behalf of president Nangolo Mbumba in Windhoek on Saturday. "I will take your petition to the president and we will sit together and brief you on how far we are, because your cry belongs to my ministry," Sioka said.